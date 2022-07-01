It seems that every summer season has its way of defining the months spent between spring and fall. In the sixties, they called it the summer of love. A few years ago, during the pandemic, it was the summer of shutdowns. The summer of 2022 could be called the summer of inflation and high prices for every item known to humanity.

The fourth of July is the time of year where we celebrate our nation's independence with food and fireworks. But how much more are we paying for our food this year compared to last years?

Let's share with you a compare how much more we're all paying this year for our favorite Fourth of July foods. We'll keep the list simple of traditional food favorites: chicken, hotdogs, beef, and ice cream.

HOTDOGS

Last year, hot dogs were priced at $3.81 per pound. This year if you want to consume your favorite frank, you'll be paying $5.22 per pound. How big of an inflationary jump is that from year to year? Consumers are paying 37.1% more for hotdogs year to year.

CHICKEN

Americans love chicken. Did you know there's a chicken shortage that's driving up the cost of a good bird? I was at the Albertsons deli counter and the attendant told me that chicken prices will be going up for quite sometime. Last year, chicken breast cost $3.37 per pound. This year you'll end up paying 27.9% more for your poultry at $4.31 per pound.

BEEF

The price of ground beef has risen almost 17% in a year. In 2021, folks paid $4.21 per pound while this year the price is $4.79 per pound. It does cost more to enjoy a simple old fashioned barbecue. I'm wondering if Biden will blame Putin for our higher food costs?

ICE CREAM

Who doesn't like to finish off a great meal with their favorite ice cream? This year the cost of ice cream per pound has risen 14.2%. Idahoans were paying $4.29 per pound of ice cream in 2021 while today ice cream costs $5.35 a pound. Can anyone afford sprinkles?

A special thanks to Fox News who put this comparison together using research from the Consumer Price Index.

Let's hope that next year, summer will be have a new name, one that's less expensive. Looking for something to do this Fourth of July weekend? Keep reading as we've put together some great fun activities for you.

