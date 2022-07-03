Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?

Before we share with you which city in Idaho has the largest fireworks show in the state, let's review a few safety tips when handling fireworks.

15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips Don't become the story. To make sure your 4th of July celebration goes as smoothly and safe as possible, here are 15 fireworks safety tips from the National Safety Council. Look out for yourself and your friends and family this Fourth!

Most folks living in the Treasure Valley would guess the big cities like Boise, Nampa, or Meridian? However, the city that lays claim to the 'largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi is Idaho Falls, Idaho. Every year Americans from Idaho, Utah, and several other states pilgrimage to Idaho Falls for the 29th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

East Idaho News reports that over 18,000 rounds of aerial fireworks will be on display, honoring the founding of our great nation. Organizers expect over 200,000 people to watch this year's big show brought to you by the Melaleuca Company. The company has only tried to buy and shoot American-made fireworks.

The fireworks display will last for 31 minutes, along with patriotic music. The music and fireworks will be synchronized and broadcast on a local Idaho Falls radio station.

Boise will hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Ann Morrison Park. Vendors will sell food and drink until the show begins after 10 pm. Meridian's fireworks show will start around 1020pm at Storey Park. If you're looking for fun near Star or Middleton, the city of Star will host its fireworks show at dusk or after 10 pm.

