The West’s Best Fireworks Are Only 3 Hours From Salt Lake City

Independence Day is here, and Americans are celebrating all over the country. Utahans are no different as folks are looking for that breathtaking magic moment. Some will take part in parades, while others will rest before the big night of flashes and patriotic sounds.

Are the best fireworks in the West in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Denver, or another unknown location? We'll get back to that answer in a moment. However, it's always important to practice safety when celebrating the Fourth of July.

As we approach the season of Independence Day celebrations, it's important to remember that while most will have the day off to enjoy food, fun, parades, and fireworks, attempting an amateur fireworks show can be extremely dangerous. ￼

It's best to leave it to the professionals. No one wants to end up at the emergency room because of a dumb mistake.

Most cities, and even some small towns, have an official fireworks show. These events are not just about the fireworks but also about coming together as a community to celebrate our nation's independence.

Most believe that big states like Washington, California, Texas, or Arizona would have the most impressive fireworks shows west of the Mississippi. Big cities like Seattle, Portland, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco pride themselves on holding unrivaled shows of splash and dash. Let's not forget Denver and Salt Lake City when we're examining who has the best fireworks show in the West.

However, none of these large cities can rival a small town whose population doubles, if not triples, during its Fourth of July Independence Day Celebrations. The celebrations are free to all who attend, and the details of this amazing fireworks show are unmatched in the Western United States.

This show will feature 18,505 fireworks for over thirty-one minutes. Can any show in the country say they're shooting 597 shells per minute? You can do the math or believe us when we report there are 9.9 fireworks every second.

The crowd for this event is expected to once again exceed two hundred thousand Patriots. It takes a long time to create the fireworks and coordinate their firings safely and on time.

If you live in Idaho, you have a short drive to the 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls. The fireworks show has been recognized nationally for its incredible, mind-blowing displays of explosives coordinated with patriotic music. (Don't worry about not being able to hear the music; there'll be over one hundred speakers to make sure you don't miss a synchronized beat.)

"The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is more than just entertainment on the Fourth of July," said Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot. "The combination of fireworks, music, and message provides magical moments of reflection and an opportunity to re-pledge allegiance to the flag representing our nation. On a different level, it's a heartfelt, unifying event for the community — but more importantly, it's a tribute of gratitude to America's heroes."

You won't miss the exciting conclusion featuring red, white, and blue stars and a thunderous visual display. If you live anywhere in the West, hopping in your car for a quick trip to Idaho Falls is still time. Here's a link to all the details.

