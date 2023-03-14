Idahoans Can’t Wait For The Dazzling Niagara of The West Lights

In another sign that Summer is on the way, our friends in Twin Falls have made their annual invitation to the state and the nation. It will be soon that the 'Niagra of the West' returns with its famous live light show. The show is a fan favorite with the help of the city of Twin Falls, Idaho Power, and Idaho Central Credit Union.

The Shoshone Falls light show sells out every year, according to a release from the Southern Idaho Tourism. Unlike other attractions, the drive to the falls is relatively easy from the Treasure Valley.

What's the Size of Shoshone Falls?

Idaho can boast that its falls is larger than the famous Niagara Falls that borders of Canada and the United States. Shoshone is 212 feet tall which is 36 feet higher than its east coast cousin. For years, folks from around the world have dubbed Shoshone the 'Niagara of the West.

Shoshone Falls After Dark will be on April 27-30 and May 4-7. Folks are encouraged to get their tickets now for the merging of light, natural beauty, and music this spring. You can get more information and purchase your tickets by clicking the link here.

A Team Effort

Idaho Central Credit Unions Chief Marketing Officer Michael Watson expressed the excitement of another year in Twin Falls. "Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most beloved places, he said in the release. Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to continue to be a part of."

Folks will have the opportunity to see the light show until 10:30pm and the show will run for twenty minutes.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.