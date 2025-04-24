Idaho’s Number One Tourist Attraction Reopens! [photos]

Idahoans are enjoying the spring season, during which temperatures are in the desirable range between sixty and seventy degrees. Summer, with its many days of triple-digit temperatures, won't be long before it arrives in the Gem State alone.

Regardless of where you are in our state, it's time to plant the flowers, get your irrigation system working, and enjoy the multiple rivers powered by the snowmelt.

Folks from around the state and worldwide travel to Twin Falls during the peak water flow season, which will soon occur. The entire falls are brilliantly lit, offering an unparalleled light show. Here is the official announcement of the road reopening:

How big are the falls? They're 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide, far taller than the famous Niagra Falls. "In a typical year, the spring flows at Shoshone Falls will peak between 10,000 and 12,000 CFS."

It won't be long before the famous Shoshone Falls After Dark light show returns. The show is ten minutes of lights and music designed to inspire nature lovers, young and old. Tickets sell out quickly, so we'll inform you when they go on sale.

Shoshone Falls is open to the public during the day and offers an incredible day trip from the Boise area. The park has easy parking along with plenty of room for picnics.

