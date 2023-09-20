Idaho’s Shoshone Falls: Still Worth it to Go This Time of Year?

As we jump into Fall, and as Idaho's beautiful landscape changes to Fall colors, is Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls still worth a visit before the year ends?

The short answer: yes. Shoshone Falls remains a compelling destination, even as the year winds down. While many consider spring the prime time to witness the falls at their peak, there are some really great reasons to visit during the fall season, too.

Here are 6 reasons why Shoshone Falls is still worth the visit:

Revealing More Hidden Beauty: As the water levels recede in the fall, they reveal intricate and captivating dry rock formations that are usually hidden beneath the falls. These geological wonders offer a unique view worth exploring.

More Peaceful: Fall in Idaho brings a sense of tranquility. The crowds dwindle compared to the spring and summer months, providing an opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty of the falls with no one there.

One of Idaho's Best Fall Attractions: Dubbed "The Niagara of the West," Shoshone Falls boasts an awe-inspiring horseshoe-shaped cascade that drops 212 feet across a span of nearly 900 feet. The fall foliage only enhances this experience.

Comfortable Weather: September introduces milder temperatures, making outdoor exploration a bit more pleasant. You can enjoy hiking the nearby trails, having a picnic by the falls, or simply taking in the breathtaking views in the crisp fall air.

Photo by Hannah Domsic on Unsplash Photo by Hannah Domsic on Unsplash loading...

Photographic Opportunities: Fall's changing colors and dry rock formations offer photographers a chance to capture the falls in a unique and artistic way.

So, while spring may be the traditional choice for checking out the Shoshone Falls in its full glory, the fall season presents its own, unique, and still very beautiful experience. With fewer crowds, remarkable dry rock formations, and the beauty of Fall, September promises a serene and captivating experience.

