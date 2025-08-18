Can we ever know enough about our beloved Gem State? Regardless of how long you've lived in Idaho, there's always some hidden secret to unlock.

The state is blessed with an endless supply of trails, mountains, rivers, and that's just the outdoors. Let's not forget the entertainment options, from the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls to Boise State's world-famous Blue Turf.

Idaho continues its tradition of an eclectic mix of Native American history, innovative agricultural methods, unique lunar-like landscapes, and one-of-a-kind technological designs.

The state is known for potatoes and Blue turf football; the development of nuclear energy began in Idaho. The Idaho National Laboratory continues to be the world leader in nuclear energy development. Boise-based Micron Technology started as a pipe dream from Idaho's most entrepreneurial.

Today, the company is critical to national security and a world leader in semiconductor chip development. Micron was declared a national security asset during the first Trump Administration, preventing China from buying it.

Many businesses stay warm thanks to the state's massive supply of geothermal energy. Several buildings on the Boise State campus, along with the Statehouse, are heated using nature's natural heating system.

We've put together a complete list to help you identify a few of the state's hidden charms. Some you may know, while others may be new to you. Regardless, you'll have a good time looking through the once 10 hidden charms of the Gem State. (Make sure you don't miss the reference to Sun Valley. There's a reason why they're the best in the world.)

