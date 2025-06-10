It's that time of year when the water will be flowing at historic levels at Shoshone Falls. The Niagra of the West is open for business, meaning Idaho families in the Boise area are in for a special treat.

Shoshone Falls is one of the most fantastic natural attractions in the country. The falls are 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide. Unlike Niagra Falls in New York State, you don't need to pay money to get up close to the falls. Idahoans have been paddling their boats in the falls for years.

Shoshone Falls After Dark The presenters have partnered with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls to immerse visitors in lights, music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, they're adding more lights this time so more of the park becomes part of the show. Gallery Credit: Credit N8

The falls are located within a state park in Twin Falls. The visit is a terrific day trip from our area. Admission to the entire park is only five dollars, with plenty of places to walk around and enjoy a picnic. Monthly passes are only twenty-five dollars. Click here for more information.

The falls have opened up, going from 300 cubic feet per second to a roaring 3,000 feet per second. Kevin Miller has visited Shoshone Falls and highly recommends you take a trip to Twin Falls.

The park was closed during the offseason for infrastructure improvements. If you're wondering why the cubic feet have increased, the answer is it's all about the fish, specifically sturgeon, that need to make their way to the Pacific Ocean.

The increased flow will give them a much-needed boost since their journey is so long. The increased flow is limited, so now is the perfect time to take a quick, fun trip to Twin Falls, Idaho.

