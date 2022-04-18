Darius Rucker is filling out his summer plans, with help from some of Nashville's hottest up-and-comers. On Monday (April 18), he more than doubled the shows he's got planned in the months ahead, adding stops across the U.S. and in Canada.

"My Boy" breakout star Elvie Shane is accompanying Rucker for several dates, and Tyler Booth will join him for several more. Larry Fleet, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers and Daves Highway are all also among the opening acts who will split the opening slot for Rucker's upcoming shows.

Rucker's headlining sets begin June 23 with a stop in Cleveland, Ohio, but he's got a few exciting dates on the books before then, too. June 6 marks his 13th annual "Darius & Friends" benefit concert, a show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium that unofficially kicks off CMA Fest week each year and serves as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

After Darius & Friends, Rucker's sticking around Nashville just a little bit longer, as he's a performer at this year's CMA Fest on the big stage at Nissan Stadium. He'll then head across the river to Music City's Bridgestone Arena on June 18 for his supporting slot on Brooks & Dunn's 2022 Reboot Tour.

Next up, the newly-announced shows will kick off. Tickets for most of those dates go on sale April 22, though two early September shows won't go on sale until May 6, and one July stop in Memphis, Tenn. still list venue and ticketing information as TBA.

Darius Rucker's Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)*

June 24 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)*

June 25 -- Interlochen, Mich. @ Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 -- Anchorage, Alaska @ Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 -- Cavendish, P.E.I. @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ venue TBA#

July 16 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)*

July 21 -- Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)*

July 28 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)*

July 30 -- Cowichan, B.C., Canada @ Sunset Music Festival

July 31 -- Merritt, B.C., Canada @ Rockin��� River Music Festival

August 25 -- Tryon, N.C. @ Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)*

August 27 -- Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)*

September 2 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)*

September 3 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)*

September 4 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)*

September 9 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)^

September 10 -- Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)^

* denotes newly announced dates on sale April 22

^ denotes newly announced dates on sale May 6

# denotes newly announced date with on sale information TBA