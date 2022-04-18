These 10 Idaho Counties Have the Highest Home Prices
According to Realtor.com, the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. That alone is enough to make you wince. But in Idaho? The average is even higher.
If you average out the current median home price the real estate website lists for each of Idaho's 44 counties, Idaho's median home price is $448,940...more than $40,000 over the national average. Living in Boise, you may have predicted that number would be even higher. We can't fault you for that. In Boise, you're looking at a number more like $579,000.
While we think those prices are astronomical and make us feel like our dreams of home ownership are on life support for the foreseeable future, how do they actually compare to other Idaho counties not named "Ada?" We dug in to find out. Believe it or not, there are places in the state where it can get worse!