Boise Real Estate Market Steady Amidst California’s All-Time Low

While the California housing market is experiencing unprecedented lows, Boise, Idaho, is appearing reasonably stable during a tumultuous time of real estate. As the Golden State sees prices plummeting by up to 40% in some cities, Boise maintains its allure for both buyers and sellers.

It's been reported that in the Bay Area, homes are shedding millions in value practically overnight, according to Savvy Dime. So, while California sellers are slashing prices out of desperation to offload their properties, Boise homeowners can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their investments are holding their ground.

Are people moving to California?

We've covered some recent reports that actually claim California is in the top 5 states Idahoans are moving to the most. However, Savvy Dime is saying, "With lenders increasing the average mortgage to 6% or 7% interest, many new buyers simply can’t afford to enter the market."

In other words, not only is it a bad time for homeowners looking to sell in California, but it's a bad time to buy there because interest rates are too high.

The affordability factor plays a significant role in the Treasure Valley's real estate status, as the area remains accessible to a broader range of buyers. As property tax rates skyrocket across the nation, and while they've increased in Boise, too, the Treasure Valley remains more stable than other places.

Notably, this article focuses solely on real estate trends and does not look into other topical issues such as politics. Keep scrolling for a list of California cities contributing the most to Idaho's influx of new residents.

