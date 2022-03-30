Dwayne &#8216;The Rock&#8217; Johnson&#8217;s Old Beverly Hills Rental Worth $125K Per Month (PHOTOS)

If you want to live like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson it's going to cost you. How much, you ask? Try $125,000 per month!

The WWE legend's luxurious former rental in Beverly Hills with a gym and poker room is now on the market.

The Red Notice actor has moved on from this rental to a home he purchased for nearly $28 million in 2021. His new mansion sits on one of the largest lots in its gated community and boasts a flashy 90210 area code.

The Rock always has to have a gym nearby — and a big kitchen — since he works out six days every week and eats up to 6,000 calories per day.

Inside Dwayne Johnson's Old Beverly Hills Rental

Take a look at The Rock's 11,000-square-foot former Beverly Hills rental that's currently for rent.

