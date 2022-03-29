Elton John Announces Final North American Arena Tour Dates

Elton John has announced the final North American dates of his Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour.

11 new shows have been added to the legendary artist's schedule, beginning on July 24 in East Rutherford, N.J. The third performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles also has been slated for Nov. 17. (John will also perform at the venue on Nov. 19 and 20.)

You can view a complete list of the new dates below.

"Thank you for sharing this journey with me," John said in a new video. "I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible, and I look forward to seeing you soon, one last time on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

You can watch the clip below.

John resumed the Yellow Brick Tour in January after the shows had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. He'll now continue the tour through the U.S. for most of April before heading to Europe and the U.K. Following his appearances later this year at Dodger Stadium, he'll once again head overseas for another run of shows.

“I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers," John told NME in October. "At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby. I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more – I’ve had enough.’”

Tickets for the upcoming shows will be available starting April 6.

Elton John, Final North American Yellow Brick Road Tour 2022

Jul 24 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 27 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 13 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Oct. 8 - Santa Clara, CA @Levi's Stadium

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome,

Oct. 17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Nov. 9 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Nov. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium