Elton John Sells ‘Yellow Brick Road’ Documentary to Disney+

Disney+ paid an estimated $30 million for rights to the official Elton John documentary that will cover his final concerts and the early years of his career, Deadline reported.

With a working title of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, the movie was said to be “the official feature” on the British veteran, featuring “unseen concert footage of him over the past 50 years, handwritten journals and present-day footage of him and his family.” The report added that it would be screened at festivals and in select theaters before being made available on Disney+.

The production is helmed by award-winning director R.J. Cutler and John’s husband David Furnish, who’s also a filmmaker. Details aren't available, although a Disney spokesman said it was a “great honor” to be involved with “the deepest, most captivating insight yet into one of the world’s most beloved and prolific artists.”

Cutler commented: “What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists. … Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.”

Furnish added that "Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton’s career. It’s his life, from the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium. We knew that R.J. would help guide Elton’s story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We’re ecstatic to be working together."

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – named after John’s seventh album – follows 2019’s big-screen biopic Rocketman, a semi-fictional retelling of John’s career, which won multiple awards including an Oscar for the new song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” His farewell tour, interrupted by COVID and some health issues, is currently set to wrap up in July 2023, with the final U.S. date scheduled for Nov. 11 this year at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.