Everything Leaving Netflix In July

While Netflix has a huge number of movies and TV that will be available for streaming soon, that also means that we'll see a few leave. It definitely seems like Netflix is trending heavily toward original programming right now, although there are also a decent amount of classic movies being added.

July is your last chance — on Netflix at least — to watch stuff like The Social Network, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Chicago Med, Annabelle: Creation, Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, and all seven seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2022.

Leaving July 1

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving July 6

Brick Mansions

Leaving 7/7

Home Again

Midnight Sun

The Strangers Prey at Night

Leaving July 11

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving July 14

The Brave

Leaving July 15

Radium Girls

Leaving July 19

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5



Leaving July 23

Django Unchained

Leaving July 25

Banana Split

Leaving July 31

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen



Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

