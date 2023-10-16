Idaho’s Top 3 Halloween Movie Picks for the Spooky Season

Idahoans are gearing up for a thrilling Halloween, and what better way to get into the eerie spirit than by watching some bone-chilling movies — or fun movies for the family, whichever you prefer. We're bringing you the top 3 Halloween movie picks for Idaho in 2023, with options for adult viewers and for the kiddos, courtesy of various sources.

Each of the options on this list were rated among the most popular Halloween movies in the country, and are apparently the #1 most popular choices for their give categories in the state of Idaho.

The Birds

According to Business Insider, it's all about Hitchcock's timeless classic, "The Birds." This eerie tale takes the top spot as Idaho's go-to horror film. This one is great for those who want suspense and a good scare.

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 1984

For families looking to have some Halloween fun, Romper's study highlights "Ghostbusters" as the best pick for kids in Idaho. Join the iconic Ghostbusters as they battle mischievous spirits and save the day. It's an excellent choice for a family-friendly movie night.

Dracula

IMDb | Dracula

If you're more inclined toward classic monsters, Preply suggests that "Dracula" takes the crown as Idaho's most-watched Halloween movie. They didn't specify which Dracula, and their are A LOT of them, so take the time to find one you and your family like and enjoy the timeless tale of Count Dracula.

Keep scrolling for a list of 13 spooky, but not scary Halloween movies for the family.

