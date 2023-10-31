Could This Be Idaho’s Least Popular Chocolate Halloween Candy?

Happy Halloween! The spooky holiday is here, and in the spirit of the season, we've uncovered a Halloween candy mystery: Which chocolate treat is Boise's least favorite?

As the little monsters and witches prepare to knock on our doors in search of delicious Halloween candies tonight, it's important to ensure that our candy bowls are stocked with crowd-pleasers. To help you out, we've done some Halloween candy research and the results are surprising.

YouGov and Cheapism recently conducted a survey seeking the opinions of over 1,000 kids aged 8 to 17 to find out their Halloween candy preferences. Let's see if the answer for least favorite chocolate candy surprises you...

Nestle Crunch

Ferrero Acquires Nestle's U.S. Candy Business For $2.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

The classic chocolate bar renowned for its milk chocolate and crisped rice combination, is likely Boise's least favorite chocolate candy for Halloween, and probably not a good option to have in your bowl's tonight, as less than 2% of respondents selected this as one of their top choices.

But wait, there's more... there were actually 3 chocolate candies that were ranked last place: Nestle Crunch, Butterfingers, and Mounds/Almond Joy. While many of us might think these are classics, they are not on the radar for kids these days. However, Snicker's, Kit-Kat Bars, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are still at the top as must-haves and favorites for this Halloween!

So, as you prepare to welcome the trick-or-treaters to your doorstep, remember that not all candies are created equal, and there are clear favorites and least favorites. Keep scrolling to see what Idaho's favorite Halloween candy is and more.

6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho's Favorite But Aren't Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Hottest Halloween Costume Trends of 2023 According to Google From spooky to spectacular, check out what Halloween costumes are trending in 2023. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

13 Spooky-But-Not Scary Halloween Movies These films are perfect for people who love Halloween but don’t love super scary movies.