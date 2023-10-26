Idaho in the Top 10 States for Buying the Most Halloween Candy?

Does Idaho rank as one of the top "Sweet Toothed" states in America? Let's find out.

Halloween is upon us, and there's exciting news for Idahoans – we're actually among the country's top candy enthusiasts. There's a study from Instacart, a leading grocery delivery service, that reveals the latest insights into Halloween candy preferences, and how much candy each state buys, and Idaho is consistently near the top of that list.

Where is Idaho on the list?

Idaho ranked second, just behind Utah, in the race for a Halloween candy victory. For multiple years, Idaho has held its ground as one of the top candy-loving states in America. Alongside Utah, Alaska, Montana, and Washington, we've proven to have a remarkable sweet tooth, leaving states like Florida, Delaware, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina trailing far behind.

What's interesting, though, is the Idaho's candy of choice...

What candy do Idahoans buy the most?

While one might expect classics like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or M&M's to take the lead, the title goes to none other than Red Vines. That's right – Red Vines are the candy of choice for Idahoans during Halloween, and Instacart has confirmed our preference for them over Twizzlers.

So, as Halloween draws near, don't be surprised if you find yourself savoring some Red Vines, contributing to Idaho's sweet success in the world of Halloween candy. And remember, candy isn't the only thing to look forward to this Halloween – keep scrolling for trending costume ideas in 2023, the best Halloween movies, and a guide to the best "Trunk-Or-Treat" events.

