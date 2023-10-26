Idaho in the Top 10 States for Buying the Most Halloween Candy?

Idaho in the Top 10 States for Buying the Most Halloween Candy?

Getty Images | Denny Müller on Unsplash

Does Idaho rank as one of the top "Sweet Toothed" states in America? Let's find out.

Halloween is upon us, and there's exciting news for Idahoans – we're actually among the country's top candy enthusiasts. There's a study from Instacart, a leading grocery delivery service, that reveals the latest insights into Halloween candy preferences, and how much candy each state buys, and Idaho is consistently near the top of that list.

Where is Idaho on the list?

Idaho ranked second, just behind Utah, in the race for a Halloween candy victory. For multiple years, Idaho has held its ground as one of the top candy-loving states in America. Alongside Utah, Alaska, Montana, and Washington, we've proven to have a remarkable sweet tooth, leaving states like Florida, Delaware, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina trailing far behind.

What's interesting, though, is the Idaho's candy of choice...

What candy do Idahoans buy the most?

While one might expect classics like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or M&M's to take the lead, the title goes to none other than Red Vines. That's right – Red Vines are the candy of choice for Idahoans during Halloween, and Instacart has confirmed our preference for them over Twizzlers.

So, as Halloween draws near, don't be surprised if you find yourself savoring some Red Vines, contributing to Idaho's sweet success in the world of Halloween candy. And remember, candy isn't the only thing to look forward to this Halloween – keep scrolling for trending costume ideas in 2023, the best Halloween movies, and a guide to the best "Trunk-Or-Treat" events.

Hottest Halloween Costume Trends of 2023 According to Google

From spooky to spectacular, check out what Halloween costumes are trending in 2023.

Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

13 Spooky-But-Not Scary Halloween Movies

These films are perfect for people who love Halloween but don’t love super scary movies.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2023

Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round-up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: Boise, candy, Halloween, halloween candy, Idaho, newsletter
Categories: Local News, On-Air
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station