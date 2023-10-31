New Study Reveals Idaho’s Favorite Color for Halloween Contacts!
More than ever before, Idahoans are incorporating different eye colors and contacts as part of their Halloween costumes this year. We recently covered the fact that Idaho and Utah are both in the top 10 states for having the most people changing the color of their eyes with colored contacts for Halloween.
There was an independent study conducted by LensLuxe, and it claims to have uncovered a new, unique trend where small towns and smaller states seem to be leading the charge for costume contact lenses. But what is Idaho's favorite color for these colored contacts?
What is Idaho's favorite color for Halloween contacts?
According to the study, the favorite color around the country (by far) is white-colored contact lenses; followed by green and red. The same is true for Idaho, as that was the top color for our state, too.
And also for Utah. Securing the second position in the top 10 states for the use of colored contacts this year for Halloween, Utah boasts 22 residents per 1,000 who are embracing colored contact lenses to enhance their Halloween costumes this year. Like Idaho and most other states, white lenses are the preferred color; followed by red and then green.
White-colored contact lenses are undeniably eerie and perfect for Halloween for several reasons. Their unnatural and unsettling appearance can instantly transform one's gaze into something otherworldly or supernatural, which increases the effect of costumes like ghosts, zombies, or vampires.
The study's findings reveal the fun and quirky side of regional Halloween traditions. It's all part of the excitement as people across the nation gear up to show off their best Halloween looks.
