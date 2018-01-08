If you saw Ewan McGregor accept his Golden Globe for Best Actor on a TV Miniseries or Film for Fargo, you may have noticed he’s grown a beard and let his hair grow out a little bit too. From the right angle, he looks an awful lot like his old Star Wars character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. And there have been rumors our there for a while now that Lucasfilm was looking to make a standalone Obi-Wan movie. As soon as I posted something on my own Twitter timeline about McGregor’s hair (because it is gorgeous), I immediately got responses from people noting his Star Wars-y look, and speculating that he was already getting ready for an Obi-Wan movie.

Not so fast. Asked about the chances of Obi-Wan happening at the press conference backstage after his Golden Globes victory, McGregor said “I would be happy to play him again but I don’t know anything more than you do.” He also noted:

If he says he doesn’t know any more about it than we do, think about what we do know. We know (or at least we’ve read unconfirmed reports) that an Obi-Wan film is in development. So if that’s true, they maybe McGregor’s just getting ready early, just in case he’s set to go whenever Kathleen Kennedy gives him a call. After all, he says he wants to do it. (He also says he loved The Last Jedi, so maybe he’s up for some kind of Force Ghost cameo for Episode IX. Jedis are like Boy Scouts: They love being prepared.)