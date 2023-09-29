This Western State, Not Idaho, Is America’s UFO Hot Spot

Do you ever feel spooky that someone or something is watching you? Perhaps you're driving home on a long, lonely desert highway, and your eye catches a shooting star or a bright flashing light; you begin to wonder, are we not alone in the universe?

Americans have been addicted to science fiction movies, from Star Wars to Close Encounters of the Third Kind. For years and years, the government told us there is no evidence of extraterrestrial life or proof of so-called Unidentified Flying Objects, otherwise known as UFOs. In the last year, Congress has admitted and submitted evidence that UFOs have been buzzing military planes, ships, and bases for years.

Stephen Leonardi via Unsplash Stephen Leonardi via Unsplash loading...

Although we can't offer you any tips if you happen to run into an alien from another planet, we can share a new report on where you'll have the most excellent chance of running into a friend or foe from another world.

Most folks would speculate that the Gem State would be a UFO hot spot. We are a large state geographically with a low population. In other words, we have a lot of open, lonely places that an alien could visit without attracting attention.

However, Idaho is not the state that produces the most UFO sightings. A new report from Casinorocket.com lists the states where you'll see a UFO, perhaps hang with ET, or something less friendly.

10). North Carolina, 3,630 sightings

9) Illinois 4,247 sightings

8) Ohio 4,412 sightings

7) Arizona 4,909 sightings

6) Pennsylvania 4,984 sightings

5) New York 5,834 sightings

4) Texas 6,107 sightings

3) Washington 7,145 sightings

2) Florida 8,205 sightings

1) California 16,084 sightings

Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m.

