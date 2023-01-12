Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007.

What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?

The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon counties to leave Oregon and join Idaho. The volunteer-led attempt has led to international coverage of the campaign. Idaho legislators have hosted members of the Greater Idaho movement.

Idaho's governor said he was not against it but noted several obstacles to those counties joining Idaho. The organizers continue to gain votes as eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted on ballot measures to become part of the Gem State.

Why Would Oregonians Want to Become Idahoans?

The eastern Oregon counties cite several reasons they would like to become Idahoans. The liberal politics of Portland doesn't reflect their value or beliefs. Additionally, Idaho has lower taxes, lower cost of living, lower crime rates, Second Amendment Freedom, and other benefits.

The Oregon State Senate read SJM 2 on the senate floor. The bill's sponsor is Senator.Dennis Linthicum. From the bill: references a poll that found that only 3% of the voters of northwestern Oregon are willing to pay what it costs to have rural regions of Oregon included in the Oregon state budget.

What's Next?

Matt McCaw, the movement’s spokesman, said “eastern Oregon is mostly ranch land, and Portland is not. It doesn't make sense for these two cultures to be dictating policy to each other. Portland voters forced a gun control measure on the whole state, although eastern Oregon voters almost defeated it. And then an eastern Oregon judge blocked it. His injunction might stand for a couple years while he decides the case. If Oregon had let Grant and Harney counties go when they requested to join Idaho, then their judge wouldn't have blocked an Oregon measure."

We'll continue to update you on this developing story.

