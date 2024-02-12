Although some folks may disagree that our state is conservative, a new study says that Idaho is one of the country's most conservative states in the country. Traditional values are at or near the top of the list of reasons folks move to the Gem State. Idaho continues to grow due to its low crime rate, outstanding lifestyle, and the friendliness of its people.

Idaho is one of the few states where the marijuana folks have not gotten their grubby hands into. Idaho lawmakers continue to decline efforts to legalize medical and or recreational marijuana. It took the state years to legalize hemp due to an intense lobbying effort by law enforcement.

Although other states have legalized gambling, Idaho is not a state that will ever legalize sports betting. Despite intense marketing efforts, the state has fought efforts to bring casinos to the gem state.

Although the state has seen a massive amount of folks coming in from California, most of them happen to share the values of most Idahoans. The state does have two liberal outposts in Boise and the Sun Valley area. Republicans have been repelled in efforts to eradicate the liberals.

The published study from MSN revealed the fifteen most conservative states in America. Here are the other states published in the article:

Mississippi, South Dakota, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Tennessee, Arkansas, Utah, Alaska, West Virginia, Texas, and Florida.

Do you agree that Idaho is one of America's most conservative states in America?

