Idaho Broadcaster Finalist For National Marconi Radio Award

Idaho Talk Show Host Kevin Miller is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Awards. This is the third year in a row that Mr. Miller has been a finalist judging radio shows in all formats in the medium market categories. Medium radio markets are market sizes from fifty to one hundred fifty. Boise is the ninety-second market in the country.

The Boise-based Miller has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio (1075FM, 580AM, and the KIDO Talk Radio App) since 2009. He previously won the award in 2014.

The Marconi Awards are determined by the broadcasting community that evaluates personalities, radio stations, and podcasts involving several factors, such as commitment to the community.

Mr. Miller has had his work featured on CNN, ESPN, and the Wall Street Journal since arriving in Boise. He was the only local reporter embedded when the Idaho Army National Guard deployed to Iraq on their second largest deployment. While in Iraq, Mr. Miller hosted his live call in show, wrote articles for the Idaho Statesman, and live television reports for KTVB.

He returned home and walked the state, doing his show from the road, while raising awareness for Idaho veterans. Throughout the years, the talk show host has lived at animal shelters, Walmarts supporting the Boise Rescue Mission, and other charitable events.

It is not uncommon to see him dressed as a giant turkey during the Thanksgiving season.

The NAB sent a release below announcing the finalists for this year's event.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the finalists for the 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Awards in a live streamed video. Winners will be announced on October 25 at the Marconi Radio Awards Dinner, presented by Xperi, during NAB Show New York.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

