Adults Drown Every Year in Idaho’s 5 Most Dangerous Waters

Every year in the United States, there are an average of 11 deaths by drowning per day. It can happen in an instant, and it can happen to anyone.

While drowning is typically more common among children (it is the leading cause of death for children), the rates are actually uncommonly high among adults in Idaho.

And with the weather getting warmer, Idahoans are sure to be flocking towards the lakes, rivers and ponds within our community... so this is an issue that deserves some attention.

Do Idahoan adults really drown that often?

Unfortunately, yes, they do.

Idaho frequently has more deaths by drowning each year than any other state.

And according to the CDC, more than half of drownings each year happen in natural waters, such as lakes, rivers and oceans – and among people 15 years and older.

The most common factors that make drowning more likely, include:

Not being able to swim

Not wearing a life jacket

Alcohol and/or drug use

However, where are these drownings occurring?

Which bodies of water in the Treasure Valley are the most dangerous?

Continue scrolling to find out!

