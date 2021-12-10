Jail Break in Idaho, Two Inmates Escape

Two Idaho prisoners escaped, well they actually just kind of walked away in Fruitland Idaho. Currently The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for the two inmates. They were last seen late last night (Thursday night). The Idaho Department of Corrections said that 31-year-old Jeffrey B. Mangum 29 year-old and William F. McCarty walked away from their worksite last night and neither have been seen since. Both men are residents of the South Idaho Correctional Institution Minimum Custody Unit and should still be there.

Fruitland Police posted on Facebook saying that officers were sent to Dickinson's Frozen Foods at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in for the inmates. The two had been working at Dickinson's as part of their inmate work program. Police said the two left the site at about 7 p.m. Thursday, but neither Fruitland officers who conducted an area search nor agencies in surrounding communities were able to find them.

According to KTVB, "Mangum is described as white, 5-foot-11, with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. His criminal history includes convictions for grand theft and burglary in Boise County, and possession of a controlled substance in Ada County. McCarty is described as white, 5-foot-4, with blue eyes, brown hair and fair complexion. McCarty's criminal history includes convictions in Ada County for illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and a conviction in Bannock County for attempting to elude a peace officer."

Fruitland Police said both men were last seen wearing blue jeans, red shirts and red hoodies. People with information about the men's whereabouts are asked to call the Payette Co. Sheriff's Office at 208-642-6006, extension 1175 or, if you see them, call 9-1-1.

