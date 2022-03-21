Kid Rock is impervious to cancel culture — at least, in his own estimation — according to a forthcoming interview with Tucker Carlson that airs on Fox News on Monday night (March 21).

Ahead of the full airing, Carlson posted a few snippets of their conversation to his Twitter, and it should come as no surprise that Rock's opinions quickly get combative. In one clip, Carlson asks the singer for his opinion on Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor and the administration's top advisor on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"F--k Fauci," Rock replies, without missing a beat.

He doesn't elaborate specifically on those strong words, but does go on to say that he started off the pandemic following COVID-19 protocols, but his concern for its severity soon waned. "A couple months of that s--t, and I'm like, 'What? So this pretty much is knocking out overweight, unhealthy people? I'm good.'"

That's a pretty inflammatory statement from Rock, but he doesn't have to worry about being canceled for it, because he's "uncancelable," according to a gasconade-filled second teaser clip of the singer's interview.

"I am uncancelable. I don't give a f--k," Rock brags. "I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing."

"You can't cancel me. I love it when they try," he adds.

The singer has certainly been at the center of controversy in the past: In one recent example, he was filmed using a homophobic slur during an onstage rant at a bar called FishLips Resort & Grill in Smithville, Tenn. Rock doubled down on his usage of the slur in a bizarre, quickly-deleted Facebook post that spoke in the third person and stated that "if Kid Rock using the word f---ot offends you, good chance you are one."

Another preview clip of Carlson's interview with Rock finds the two men discussing former President Donald Trump, whom Rock says he supports because of his "off the cuff" speaking style. The full conversation airs at 8PM ET on Fox News.

Rock's political viewpoints are well-documented. During the 2020 election cycle, he headlined a Trump rally; previously during Trump's presidency, he visited the White House alongside rocker Ted Nugent and even golfed with the president.

The singer may be "uncancelable" by the general public, but the pandemic did try its hand at canceling Rock last year: He scrapped two August 2021 shows after "over half the band" contracted "f--king covid," according to a Twitter post. "And before u s--t for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated," he added.