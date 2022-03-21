Over the last couple of days, KTVB's Maggie O'Mara has shared a few home listings on her Twitter account and the comment section absolutely EXPLODED.

Without giving an opinion, she shared the words "Boise Housing Market," the home's address, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and the asking price. What was the one glaring thing that the three homes she posted had in common? They were all under 900 square feet.

The asking prices were all in the ballpark of Boise's current median listing price of $549,900, but when you consider how small they were? The average price per square foot was significantly higher than the average price per square foot of $311.

We grabbed those listings and two other homes we found around the same size to share with you. Take a look around and see what you're getting for the price per square foot.

BTW, one follower suggested comparing Boise's average price per square foot to the average price per square foot in Salt Lake City, Portland and Seattle. We're happy to do that for you. As previously stated Realtor.com has Boise's listed at $311/square foot. Salt Lake City is $304/square foot. Portland is $325/square foot. Seattle is $580/per square foot.

Look Inside 5 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area The homes may be small, but the asking prices are not!

