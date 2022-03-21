Where to Enjoy Springtime in the Boise Metro Area

Spring is officially in Idaho, if you go by the Spring Equinox that is. "The equinox — which translates roughly in Latin to “equal night” — is when the sun sits vertically above the equator, making day and night equal across the planet. The Spring Equinox officially marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and there are celebrations around the world to usher in longer days and springtime." says National Today about the official Spring Equinox on March 20th that has been observed every year since "1600 BC." There are certainly areas in Idaho that are far from Spring like weather...



Many places in the gem state are already having a nice taste of the warm sunshine that is getting more and more apparent everyday.

Idaho spring and summers have a lot to offer outdoor enthusiasts. Theoutbound.com highlights Boise, Sun Valley, The Idaho Panhandle, Eastern Idaho and the Sawtooth mountains as the best spring state destinations.

If you live or are visiting the Boise area, here are some must do spring things to do...

