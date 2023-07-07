Lookout! Boise Area Prepares For Amazing WWE Return

In another sign of world domination, one of America's most entertaining events companies is returning to Boise. The company is so in demand they were recently sold for over six billion dollars. The WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment, returns to Extra Mile Arena on Sunday, September 17th at 5 pm.

If you're not familiar with the WWE, there's a significant chance that your friends, family, and kids are massive fans. The sport of pro wrestling is now one of the most watched mixes of sports and entertainment with an international global appeal. It's economically a victory for our area that the WWE realizes the potential benefit of another show in Boise.

The show at ExtraMile Arena will take place before Monday Night Raw, the longest-running episodic television show. The WWE is a publicly traded company featuring worldwide superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Triple H, and other famous athletes.

Tickets go on sale July 14th at 10 am, starting at just fifteen dollars. However, here's the only way to get the best seats before they go on sale to every Treasure Valley Jabronie.

Go to this website:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005EDAE9FF611E

Use presale code WWESUPERSTAR

Presale begins July 12 at 10 am, and ends July 13 at 11:59pm.

Check Out Which WWE Superstar Will Be In Boise! The Best of the WWE will be in Boise

