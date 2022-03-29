‘I Could’ve Legit Died’ – Johnny Knoxville Reveals Surprising Jackass Facts While Correcting Wikipedia

Johnny Knoxville gave us the scoop on the truth behind some of Jackass’ greatest moments in this episode of ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’.

Before the iconic stuntman steps into the ring with Sami Zayn at this year’s Wrestlemania, Knoxville was kind enough to prove and disprove what’s written about himself and Jackass online. For instance, Wikipedia claims that in a deleted scene from Jackass: The Movie, Dave England performed a stunt where he walked around dressed as a priest carrying a porn magazine and a bong.

“No, that’s fiction,” Knoxville reveals. “I’m sure some YouTuber or something would shoot that, but that’s really not our… it’s tonally off.”

However, it’s true that in a deleted scene from Jackass 3D, Knoxville superglued his face onto Phil Margera’s hairy chest, though the stunt faced a complication Johnny hadn’t thought of. “Oh my god, that was almost terrible,” he recalls. “I created a suction where all I was breathing was the superglue and that could’ve been… I almost passed out. They almost had to take me to the hospital because it was bad. Like, I think I could’ve legit died if I stayed on too long.”

Knoxville also revealed a never-before-heard secret about a famous Jackass TV stunt, where Dimitry Elyashkevich went into Eddie’s Auto Shop and pissed off the owner so badly that he was almost beaten with a bat.

“I’m gonna be 100 percent honest, because we’re all honest on Jackass. I didn’t find out until later that my father had called Eddie and told him we were coming. I was so upset. So Eddie knew that we were coming… we never set anything up… and he was playing along at first, but at some point… nobody ever talked to Eddie like that because he’s a legitimate badass. So Eddie, about halfway through, is legitimately angry because he’s never been disrespected like that. I was like, ‘Dad, why did you do that?!’ It would’ve been a great bit, but oh well.”

Johnny Knoxville - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?

Watch the Johnny Knoxville edition of ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’ above and make sure to watch Knoxville fight Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania on April 2 and 3.