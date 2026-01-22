If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise. ￼

The festival continues to grow a few years after the pandemic, America's most celebrated film festival will return to Park City, Utah. The event's in-person return is so popular that their ticket portal crashed. There's only one word that describes the appeal of such enthusiasm, Sundance.

Founded in 1978, the Sundance Film Festival has been the launching pad for documentaries and feature films. Actor, director, and producer Robert Redford was appointed the first chairman in 1981. The Utah resident has been instrumental in building the largest independent film festival in the United States.

Robert Redford may be gone but his legacy continues in his beloved states of Utah and Idaho.

Despite the weather forecast, organizers expect another record year for attendance to Sundance. Celebrities and regular folks share the experience of some of the most artistic and riveting films and documentaries.

The festival will be held this year in Park City, Utah. The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will take place January 22nd-February 1st in person and online. You can buy tickets here. Why not check out all the great action before you'll see it in theaters or on a streaming service? Sundance is back.

Next year the festival moves to Boulder sadly.

