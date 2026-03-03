The older we get, the faster time seems to pass. Years ago, American life was simple. Computers were primarily for work, phones were used at home, and Idahoans tuned into their favorite shows at specific times.

One of the hottest shows on television was Moonlighting, featuring an unknown actor named Bruce Willis and the cosmetically appealing Cybil Shepherd. People Magazine reported that the show turned 41 today.

What made Moonlighting special was the dynamic between Willis and Shepherd. Can you recall what your life was like 41 years ago?

Moonlighting’s success allowed Mr. Willis to transition to movies. He became one of America’s biggest action movie stars. His fame led him to move his family, including his wife, at the time Demi Moore, to Idaho.

Mr. Will brought the world to the Gem State owning several prominent properties in the Haley area. When he sold his Idaho home it made big news. You can read the story here.

Bruce Willis retired from the big screen a few years ago due to his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). His family has been updating his progress via social media.

The disease is a challenge for Mr. Willis because he can't understand his medical condition according to family members via TMZ.

His current wife Emma is thankful that her husband is not aware of his condition. His former wife, Demi, is still very close to her former husband. She continues to live in Idaho when not staring in the hit series Landman.

Do you have a favorite Bruce Willis movie? Diehard? The Sixth Sense? Mr. Willis continues to inspire folks who are battling health conditions. We wish him nothing but the best.

