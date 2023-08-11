WWE Prepares For A Raw Supershow Smackdown in Boise

In another sign of world domination, one of America's most entertaining events companies is returning to Boise. The company is so in demand they were recently sold for over six billion dollars. The WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment, returns to Extra Mile Arena on Sunday, September 17th at 5 pm.

If you're not familiar with the WWE, there's a significant chance that your friends, family, and kids are massive fans. The sport of pro wrestling is now one of the most watched mixes of sports and entertainment with an international global appeal. It's economically a victory for our area that the WWE realizes the potential benefit of another show in Boise.

The show at ExtraMile Arena will take place before Monday Night Raw, the longest-running episodic television show. The WWE is a publicly traded company featuring worldwide superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Triple H, and other famous athletes. Although known as sports entertainers, the WWE Superstars are incredible athletes. The company has been visiting college campuses seeking to find the next Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or Rhea Ripley. Several Boise State athletes auditioned for the WWE during a recent visit. Some athletes are being signed to a NIL or name image and likeness deal while they're still competing in college sports. Check out our pick of Broncos who could be the next WWE Superstars.

Tickets are priced as affordable at fifteen dollars a piece or as much as you'd like to spend to get as close to the action in Boise as possible. Can't get enough WWE? Take a look at the real names of your favorite WWE Superstar.