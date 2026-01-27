Another season of Landman has come to an end. Perhaps Idahoan Ali Larter is enjoying time off in the Gem State, or maybe the cast is already working on season 3?

Idaho is one of the most popular places for celebrities to enjoy a ‘normal life.’

Idaho's natural beauty and privacy make it a favorite retreat for celebrities seeking peace. Landman star Demi Moore has enjoyed a home in Idaho for years, appreciating the community’s respect for privacy.

She came to the Gem State several years ago, when she was married to Bruce Willis. It wasn’t unusual to see their blended family roaming the hills and trails of Idaho even after they divorced.

Demi Moore made news recently after a photo surfaced of her in Idaho surrounded by ducks. Her daughter called her ‘the mother of ducks.’ As we all know, there are a lot of ducks that live in the Gem State.

Could another Landman member move to Idaho? The show features Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliot. It's too bad the show is based on the oil industry, as much as we like to suggest, we doubt a show called Potato Man about the potato industry would draw much interest.

Although most of Hollywood's elite tend to stay in the Sun Valley area, it's not unusual for an occasional celebrity sighting in the Treasure Valley. Could you imagine the buzz a Ali Larter Demi Moore appearance in Nampa would cause?

