Nation’s Top Collegiate Basketball Program Recruiting Idaho Star

When it comes to college basketball, few programs come to mind as some of the greatest: Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Gonzaga. A decade ago, one could classify Gonzaga University, the small Catholic, Jesuit university just hours from Boise as a "Cinderella Story". Of course, sports fans in Boise are no stranger to this with Boise State's story line in the backyard.

The difference? Boise State "did it" a couple of times--Gonzaga has "done it" for over 20-years.

Idaho may not be the first place you think of for All-American basketball stars but up north, at Lake City High School-- one of the best players in the country is preparing for his Senior season and looking ahead to his collegiate career.

One of the programs with the most interest? Gonzaga.

The basketball star posted, shortly after receiving the offer, that his options for his college career are down to two:

Lovers of the game will almost certainly be able to watch Buchanan play in the State Tournament at the Ford Idaho Center later this academic year, assuming that Lake City is back to the finals.

Speaking of Gonzaga Basketball--how about one of the stars that left their program for Boise, Leon Rice? We love Leon!

