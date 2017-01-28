We’re still not sure what to expect from Season 2 of Netflix’s true-crime breakout Making a Murderer; whether new episodes could arrive in installments, or if the case takes significant serves between now and then. Nonetheless, Netflix now confirms we’ll be seeing more updates on the Steven Avery case with fresh episodes this year.

Speaking with USA Today, Netflix’s Cindy Holland re-affirmed recent reports that filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi were editing together new episodes, stating “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold.” That said, Holland clarified “We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.”

Last we heard, Making a Murderer had in mind to release two new episodes in the immediate future, while Holland offered:

Laura and Moira are (in Manitowoc) shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready. Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.

For those unfamiliar with the documentary, Making a Murderer follows the case of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man convicted of a brutal assault and sent to prison for 18 years, only to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Soon enough into a public civil case for justice reform however, Steven found himself accused of the murder of young photographer Teresa Halbach, and subsequently railroaded through a lengthy trial under especially dubious circumstances, and apparent corruption at every turn.

It could be some months before we find out dates for sure, but will Making a Murderer Season 2 prove remotely as shocking as its predecessor?