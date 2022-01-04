School Cancellations and Changes for January 4

A rain-snow mix arrived in our area overnight and are making travel conditions tricky this morning. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today.

School Closings

Homedale School District

Marsing School District

Melba School District

Parma School District

Last update at 6:43 a.m.

