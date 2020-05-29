Snake River Stampede 2020: Cancelled

Today, Friday, May 29, 104.3 WOW Country confirmed the announcement of the cancellation of the Snake River Stampede, previously scheduled for Jul 14-18, 2020.

The following press release has been issued from the Snake River Stampede Board of Directors.

105th Annual Snake River Stampede cancelled to protect safety of the community

NAMPA, Idaho - The Snake River Stampede Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Snake River Stampede Rodeo. The 105th edition of the wildest, fastest show on Earth was scheduled to take place July 14-18, 2020 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Rodeo Board members worked tirelessly to try to find a way to hold the event while still adhering to necessary guidelines to protect the safety of everyone in the building and the community as a whole. Unfortunately, no such plan could be agreed upon, and the Board begrudgingly had to cancel the rodeo.

“The overwhelming support of our sponsors, fans, and partners made the board’s decision very difficult to make. They are the lifeblood of the Treasure Valley’s premier event, and we hate to disappoint them, but their safety is our number one priority,” said Roger Todd, President. “We are already looking forward to next year, when we can produce the Snake River Stampede as a celebration that brings our community together, and draws some of the world’s finest rodeo athletes to Nampa.”

The Snake River Stampede started in 1915 and has grown to become one of the top 10 regular season professional rodeos in the nation out of the approximately 600 rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

For more information on the Snake River Stampede please visit SnakeRiverStampede.com.