These Hilarious TikTok Videos Summarize Daily Life in Idaho

If you were born and raised in Idaho like me, you're familiar with the stereotypes that come with being a "mountain person", if you will. Here in Idaho, we hear all sorts of generalizations. There's always a looming assumption that we all play football on blue fields...or potato fields.

Even if you aren't from the area--telling your friends back home that you're moving to Idaho is sure to provoke plenty of criticism...and jokes.

Before we jump to the videos, you'll be lying if you seriously don't recognize hearing any of these ridiculous myths!!

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get!

What actually goes on in Idaho? Well, a few viral TikTok videos summarize Idaho life to the best of their abilities and each one of them is worth a solid laugh.

This first one really resonates with us all...ENOUGH about the potatoes!

Ok, it's totally adorable and something I feel like you could see in a SE Boise neighborhood or a McCall vacation alike:

We love the bears in photos, but I'm not so sure about this guy coming up to me in the middle of the woods! Yes, it's a real Idaho encounter...

Sturgeon, dinosaur...they're all the same, right?

And finally, one of our very favorites....yes, we totally speak Czech in Idaho..