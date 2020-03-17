Third Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Blaine County

UPDATE, 03/18/20: another confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Blaine County and Madison County. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, a female patient, older than 80, in Blaine County is recovering in isolation. In Madison County a female patient in her 20's is recovering and did not need hospitalization. The latest report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Idaho to nine.

OLDER INFORMATION:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A third case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Blaine County. According to the South Central Public Health District, a woman older than 50 tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation recovering at home, she did not need to be hospitalized.

Health officials say the case is not linked two the other two confirmed cases in Blaine County, they are looking at the point of transmission. District employees are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with those infected with COVID-19. “So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” said Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator. “But we need people to vigilant. If you are sick it’s a good idea to self-isolate until you are healthy again. If you are showing symptoms of this coronavirus call your doctor and ask if you should be evaluated for a test.”

Another case has been confirmed in Ada County bringing the statewide count of cases of novel coronavirus to seven. The case in Ada County involves a woman under the age of 50 and is recovering from mild symptoms.

SCPHD is now running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965.