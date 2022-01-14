Cannabis has gotten a bad rep, as it is constantly confused with marijuana.

Otherwise hilariously known as “Satan’s Grass,” marijuana is derived from cannabis plants, but they are not one in the same.

Despite this distinction, cannabis has continued to be a subject for ridicule and debate for many years.

Cannabis Versus COVID: Is Cannabis Your New Best Friend? New study shows cannabis may be key in fighting coronavirus.

Is Cannabis legal in Boise, Idaho? Breaking Hemp News! Idaho (being a naturally conservative state) has stood firm in its stance against cannabis use since 1970 when the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) was passed. That is, until a breaking announcement just this week.

