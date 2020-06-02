JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley law enforcement arrested two juveniles on Monday for a social media post that allegedly called for rioting in the heart of Jerome. The Jerome Police Department said in a statement June 1, with help from area agencies arrested a 17-year-old Gooding County male and 16-year-old Jerome male and charged them with conspiracy to commit and act of terrorism and attempting to start a riot.

Jerome Police said that it had received several calls from citizens concerned about a post on Snapchat that called for people to bring gas, pepper spray, baseball bats, tasers, "anything to make damage" and had several expletives aimed at police, law, and the president of United States; you can find the actual post below, but be warned it does contain graphic language. Jerome Police did prepare for an event in the heart of Jerome Monday evening, but reported it was uneventful. The police department said it did not believe that either juvenile had been involved with terrorist or any other radical group.

Jerome Police also released this statement: "The members of Jerome Police Department share the sorrow and outrage of our community and our nation over the death of George Floyd while in police custody and we support the right of people to engage in peaceful expression in such matters of deep concern. However, we are also committed to the safety of our community and will continue to be on guard for those who would commit violent acts against our citizens or their property."

Post shared by Jerome Police: