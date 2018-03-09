When Mark Hamill was awarded his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Thursday, tons turned out for the event. His fellow Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford attended and gave a congratulatory speech to his longtime friend, but, as with any get-together involving this cast, there was one noted absence.

“Today I was really sorry that we don’t have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us,” Ford said during his speech, referring to their late comrade Carrie Fisher. “But I feel her presence.”

Hamill was also joined by a few other members of the Star Wars family, from George Lucas to R2-D2 to a few stray Stormtroopers. Hamill’s star is the 2,360th on the strip.

“I think it’s going to be on the third floor behind the men’s cigarette machine,” Hamill said of where he thinks the star will end up. “I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but I didn’t even dare to dream it. And you can get self-conscious about it, like, ‘Am I worthy of this?’ Then you have to remember, there’s someone on the Walk of Fame that got a star for one crappy reality show. I shouldn’t say reality show, it’s more like a game show.”

I think we know who he’s talking about.