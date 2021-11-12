What Can You Stock Up On Ahead of Thanksgiving?

Save yourself some headaches in the next few weeks.

The big day will be here before you know it. Oh, I can already smell those turkeys frying and taste that sweet cranberry sauce. I. Can't. Wait. We have so many traditional dishes in my family and they only come out at this time of year. Seriously, I'm starting to salivate over here.

I know we are all excited to gather with our loved ones, express what we're thankful for, and indulge in a delicious meal. It's the most wonderful time of the year and, quite frankly, we all need it. So, hug on your people!

With that being said, there are some things we can start stocking up on for turkey day.

This will save you the stress of shopping the week of or even the weekend before. Those are not the best times to shop because everyone and their mom is also shopping. See, we're all creatures of habit and we tend to wait until the last minute.

In the past, I have stocked up on items in advance. This is a learned behavior after not being able to find pumpkin spice seasoning, whipped cream and pie crusts one year. True story. So, I've become that person who gets an early start.

Here are the things I think you can start stocking up on if you haven't already done so.

Stock Up on These Thanksgiving Items Now

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time