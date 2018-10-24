What’s Leaving Netflix: November 2018

Before you dive into the 50-plus new Original movies and TV shows hitting Netflix next month – seriously, there’s a lot – you’ll want to take note of what’s leaving first.

Have you been sleeping on Paddington? Now’s your chance to watch it before it’s gone in November. Are you planning to have a marathon of the Cruel Intentions sequels? Better plan it within the next week. How about watching the first three Land Before Time movies? Get on that before Little Foot and his friends go extinct (sorry).

Here’s the full list of everything that’s leaving Netflix in November:

Leaving November 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Leaving November 12

Anna Karenina

Leaving November 16

Paddington

Leaving November 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5