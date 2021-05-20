Why Darth Vader Was Right All Along

Hot take: Darth Vader was right. Maybe not about everything — we here at ScreenCrush do not condone youngling murder — but the situation is a little more complicated than “Darth Vader is the ultimate bad guy of Star Wars.” Look closer at the world of Star Wars during the prequels and you see that many Jedi, not just Anakin Skywalker, were not living up to their ideals and their code of conduct long before he turned into Vader.

In the video below, we break down the broken politics of Galactic Senate, and how they are rooted in the era known as “The High Republic” of Star Wars. We explore how and why the Jedis allowed themselves to be manipulated, whether the let Anakin down, and whether his ideas about politics might have been correct. Check it out:

