Has it started in your home yet? The restlessness, the feeling that the walls are closing in on you and your family. Are you tired of trying to come up with ideas and especially activities to keep the kids occupied? Are you counting the days till spring break or something to look forward to?

You're in luck this Saturday as the highly entertaining Canyon County Kids Expo returns to the Ford Idaho Center from 10 am to 5 pm.

What Is the Canyon County Kids Expo?

Every year, Nampa welcomes kids and parents from all over the Treasure Valley. The event is geared toward kids with adventures and favorite cartoon characters. The expo doesn't leave out parents, grandparents, and kids of all ages, featuring booths on health, wealth, wellness, and fun activities. If you're new to Idaho, the Canyon County Kids Expo is a great way to acclimate to your new Idaho home.

How Much Does It Cost?

Tickets are affordable: five dollars for adults and four dollars for kids sixteen and under. Food vendors are on-site, so you won't have to worry about running out of fuel. Walking by a superhero, princess, doctor, or clown during the kid's expo is not unusual.

Who Will Be There?

Over the years, Spiderman, the Paw Patrol, kangaroos, and many other attractions have entertained the crowds in Nampa. Coming to Idaho this year is a mix of old and new cartoon characters. Bluey and The Smurfs will pose for pictures with the kids while some of Boise State's most accomplished athletes will answer questions from adults.

Here's a list of Saturday's Headliners

BOISE STATE

11:00 AM

TY THE CLOWN

12:00 PM (NOON)

REPTILE ADVENTURE

1:00 PM

THOMAS CATTLE CO.

1:30 PM

GOLD FISH SWIM SCHOOL

2:00 PM

BOISE STATE

3:00 PM

REPTILE ADVENTURE

4:00 PM

