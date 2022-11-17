Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?

Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?

Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone for Season 5. A press release describes the character as a "confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana." In Episode 2 of the two-part Season 5 premiere, she arrived in Montana to help Market Equities in their campaign against the Dutton family, and she's definitely a take-no-prisoners type, with an acerbic bent that makes one wonder if Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has finally met her match.

Who Plays Sarah Atwood on Yellowstone?

Dawn Olivieri plays the role of Sarah Atwood on Season 5 of Yellowstone, and if fans have been watching the entire franchise, they've seen her before, although in a remarkably different role. Olivieri played the role of Claire Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, but she looks almost unrecognizably different in her new role as Atwood.

Claire Dutton was the uptight and judgmental widowed sister of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) who died by suicide in the second episode of the limited series. By sharp contrast, Atwood is a self-assured woman with a lot of swagger, who openly dares a man to stare at her in one of her first scenes on Yellowstone Season 5.

Where Have We Seen Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Before?

Olivieri already had a long list of credits prior to joining the Yellowstone universe. She played the role of Lydia in Heroes, and that was also her as Monica Talbot in House of Lies.

Other credits include True Blood, the Vampire Diaries, Stargate: Atlantis, How I Met Your Mother and more.

Are There More New Characters on Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes. In addition to Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, Yellowstone is adding Kai Caster as a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer, a new assistant to the Duttons, country singer Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby and Orli Gottesman as Halie, a love interest for Carter (Finn Little).

What Can We Expect From Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 5 premiered on Nov. 13 to the largest ratings in the show's history. The season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of seven episodes each.

