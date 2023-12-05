Small Town Rated Most Beautiful in America is 6 Hours from Boise

Making a list of the most beautiful towns in the world, and even just in the United States, might seem like a near impossible task. However, many have made these kinds of lists, and many have claimed to know, and rank, the most beautiful towns in the world.

More recently, Have Clothes, Will Travel, a popular travel blog created a list of the 14 Prettiest Small Towns in the United States, and one of those places is just about a 6-hour drive away from Boise.

Sure, it would be difficult to make these kinds of lists, due to the sheer fact that beauty is subjective... However, there's a consensus that this exceptional small town is deserving of it's placement, as it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places in the world. That town is...

Photo by David Tostado on Unsplash Photo by David Tostado on Unsplash loading...

West Yellowstone, MT

The creator of the list mentions that the town is the gateway to Yellowstone National Park, and that it's a top destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

However, what they don't mention about West Yellowstone, is that it's basically a postcard-perfect town that has some of the most beautiful scenery and landscapes that you will ever see; majestic mountains, lakes, forests, and panoramic vistas that will leave you in awe.

Photo by benti kaur on Unsplash Photo by benti kaur on Unsplash loading...

Not to mention the nearby attractions and wildlife! Yellowstone National Park is just a short drive away, and you're very likely cross paths with bears, wolves, elk, and bison etc. (Keep a safe distance of course).

It goes without saying that West Yellowstone unquestionably earns its place among the most charming towns in America.

